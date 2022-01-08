2021 Cherry Blossom Queen returns to Rutland High School

Alicia Ford speaking at Rutland High School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- 2021 Cherry Blossom Queen Alicia Ford returned to Rutland High School Friday to speak to the senior class girls.

Ford spoke about her experience as Cherry Blossom Queen.

Ford is now a sophomore at Wesleyan College.

“It’s a huge honor,” she said Friday. “I actually went to Rutland Middle School, and then I graduated from here, so Rutland is in my blood. So it’s really an honor to represent Rutland and kind of show where I came from.”

Applications for this year’s Cherry Blossom Queen are due by January 14. You can apply at cherryblossom.com/applications.