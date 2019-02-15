National Prayer Breakfast for United States military men and women

Community members and military personnel gathered this morning in the Museum of Aviation to pray during the National Prayer Breakfast.

Warner Robins holds National Prayer Breakfast

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Food and prayer make the perfect combination. The community and military personnel gathered at the Museum of Aviation for the National Prayer Breakfast.

The event took place in the Century of Flight Hangar of the museum.

Chaplain Rolf Holquist says the goal of the breakfast is to “continue to strengthen our alliances, pray for our nation, and continue to do great things for God and country.”

The breakfast also included a special address from the Chief of Chaplains, Major General Shaick.

Shaick acts as senior pastor for more than 664,000 active-duty military men and women. This includes the guard, reserve, and civilian forces who serve in the United States and overseas.

Certainly, attendees left the breakfast truly fulfilled.

The National Prayer Breakfast started with President Eisenhower. He reminded the nation of our diverse religious traditions. Furthermore, prayer brings people together for our region, state, and nation.