BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Schools across the country are celebrating African American culture through the 30th National African American Read-in Chain.

Eagle Springs Elementary school is participating by sharing books written by African Americans.

Faculty member Betty Barnes hosted the event to give students more insight into the culture.

“I want to emphasize black authors. There are a lot of black authors. Therefore, introduce them [students] to books that were written by black authors. I collect a lot of books so students can see them. If they go to the library they will be able to see those same books and they can check them out themselves and read them,” says Barnes.

Eagle Springs Elementary volunteer readers included:

retired teachers

representatives from the board of education

Robins Air Force Base

Central Georgia Technical College

Volunteers brought their favorite book to read to Eagle Springs students.