Severe Weather Preparedness Week talks about severe thunderstorms

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thunderstorm safety was a subject for the Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Georgia Emergency Management and the Homeland Security Agency encourage Georgia residents to become proactive with preparing for severe weather.

Macon-Bibb County’s Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins says it’s important for residents to be aware of severe thunderstorms.

“When we’re talking about this, the biggest thing is preparedness and making sure you know what to do. People can sign up for MBC alerts which allows them to set up templates in what should be in your emergency plan for you and your family,” says Hawkins.

Click here for more information.