Amazon delays opening of Macon distribution center to 2019

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Amazon distribution center in Macon will now open the first quarter of 2019.

It was set to open this summer, however the Director of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, Stephen Adams, confirmed that the hiring and the launch of the center will take place at the beginning of the year.

The fulfillment center is expected to bring more than 500 jobs to the area.

This is a developing story, we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.