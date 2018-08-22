Macon store clerk shot, dies after robbery on Vineville Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Macon convenience store clerk was shot overnight during an armed robbery and died later this morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, first responders took Waqar Ali of Macon to Medical Center, Navicent Health after the robber shot him in the chest.

The robbery happened just before 11pm Tuesday evening at the Market Place #5 store on Vineville Avenue.

The robber walked up to the clerk as he was leaving the store. He was wearing dark clothes and had his face covered.

This is the second fatal shooting of a local store clerk in the last few days. 36-year old Alpeshkumar Prajapati was killed last week when the Gulf Mart on Napier Avenue was robbed on August 14th.

If you have information, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.