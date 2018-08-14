Bibb Co. Coroner says man is dead after shooting in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A clerk at a west Macon gas station is dead after being shot this morning, according to Lonnie Miley with the Bibb County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say 36-year-old Alpeshkumar Prajatati was opening the store around 8:00 a.m. when two masked man approached the clerk.

The incident happened at the corner of Bartlett Road and Napier Avenue at Gulf Food Mart.

Investigators say they are searching for two masked men and are still looking into what led up to shots being fired.

Miley says Prajatati died from a gunshot wound to the chest at The Medical Center, Navicent Health.

A passerby saw the incident and is the one that called 911.

The first suspect is possibly a black male. He was wearing a gray colored hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and he was wearing a black mask over his face. The suspect had on white gloves and had a black handgun.

The second suspect is possibly a black male. He was wearing a navy blue t-shirt over a white colored t-shirt. He had on black colored “Adidas” wind breaker type pants, with stripes running down the sides of the pants. This suspect was also wearing high top blue and white tennis shoes. He was also wearing white gloves and had a black handgun.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

41NBC’s Karlisha Booze is on-scene now waiting to find out more information.