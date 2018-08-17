Discover Middle Georgia: Andalusia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Famous southern novelist Flannery O’Connor produced many of her popular works while living at a home in Middle Georgia.

Andalusia is not only the home of Flannery O’Connor but also an old cotton plantation.

The house and its surrounding buildings in Milledgeville is being preserved and restored back to the period in which O’Connor lived there.

Matthew S. Davis, Director of Historic Museums at Georgia College says most of the items you’ll see inside the home are original to when O’Connor lived there. He says “if you want a time capsule into a window of the mind of one of America’s greatest writers, this is a site you don’t want to miss.”

The natural surroundings of Andalusia provided O’Connor with creative settings in her novels, short stories and other literary works.

