How the nation-wide Primary Care Doctor shortage will impact Middle Georgia

Coliseum Medical Centers are into the 2nd year for their new residency program.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute’s website says many counties are below average for the amount of primary care physicians needed.

Within the next few years, the site says shortages will continue to grow. Which can cause an even tougher time seeing a doctor for some in rural Georgia.

“The World Health Organization in 1978 established the need for primary care physicians across the world. Studies and statistics have shown that in communities where there’s a greater number of primary care physicians, the mortality rates are significantly lower,” Coliseum Medical Centers Resident Physician Anum Niazi said.

In parts of Middle Georgia, getting to a doctor is sometimes nearly impossible in a timely matter.

“Those particular areas, they’re more than welcome to seek health care in communities, larger communities, near by if they don’t have direct access to those needs, but we hope there are systems in place that will ultimately increase the number of providers across the state,” she said.

Patients sometimes drive long periods of time to get to Macon because it’s the closest city with doctors. Like those coming from Twiggs, Telfair and Wheeler counties.

Cold and flu season is not far away, so Niazi encourages people to see primary care doctors.

“I advocate for patients to seek health care throughout all periods of their life so that we can address their needs through preventive medicine so that they can undergo appropriate screening tests based on their age,” Niazi said.

With a new residency program at Coliseum she says it may alleviate the doctor shortage stress in the area.

“Currently our second year of class has cohort of 10 internal medicine residence and 4 psychiatry residence and our incoming class has equivalent numbers in the incoming year and an additional 13 transitional year,” she said.

Niazi says she focuses on establishing good relationships with her patients. She believes that’s the key to preventing future hospitalizations, is knowing her patients.

The residency program allows physicians to train residents on practicing medicine.

She says they hope to have 100 residency physicians by time the program is completely up and running.