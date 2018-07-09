Rigby’s Water World makes its debut splash to the public

Nearly 700 people came Saturday and Sunday during Rigby's Water World's first weekend.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We are in the midst of summer, and it gets hot here in Middle Georgia. If you’re looking for a place to cool off, a splash-tacular place just opened.

Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins opened this weekend.

“I’m so excited,” Lidi Simons said.

“I’m glad it opened up though. Everybody from Milledgeville, we can come out here now,” Kunta Paschal said.

The wait is over. People can now come to Middle Georgia to float around, or crawl, and see what the splash is all about.

“Nothing like this anywhere in Middle Georgia,” Rigby’s Entertainment Chief Operations Officer Keith Daniels said.

It’s a project that’s had many people waiting to get their toes wet for over a year, and this past weekend Rigby’s Water World finally opened.

“So many people asked us over the last several months, ‘when will you open’ and its been amazing to hear it from people as far away as Atlanta and Valdosta. There’s just a lot of people excited about this coming to Middle Georgia,” Daniels said.

He says nearly 700 people came each day, Saturday and Sunday.

“Feedback’s been awesome. Everybody’s loved it,” he said.

With 17 slides, one of the favorites seem to be the Boomerang.

“I don’t know, it takes your stomach away and it’s like a roller coaster,” Simons said.

The lazy river will open up in a week and a half. The next project? A wave pool. You know the saying, just keep swimming.

Daniels says the wave pool and hotel is expecting to be complete by next summer. Also, since the lazy river isn’t opened yet there are some discounted prices that you can check out on the flyer attached.