Armed robbery at Macon convenience store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a robbery that took place Monday night at the Moon’s Gift Shop on Northside Dr.

Reports say the suspect entered the store around 11:30 p.m. demanding money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money the suspect fled the store on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was wearing dark clothes with their face covered, the clerk said they could not tell if they were male or female.

The incident is still being investigated at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.