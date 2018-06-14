Navicent Health Baldwin names new CEO

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health Baldwin’s new CEO is bringing more than 20 years of administrative and clinical experience to his new role.

Todd Dixon says he plans to continue the hospital’s efforts to focus on high quality, patient centered care while increasing access to its services for residents in the area.

Dixon served as chief operating officer at Coliseum Medical Centers before taking on this new position. He’s also spent time as a critical care nurse at Elbert Memorial Hospital. Dixon also served as CEO of Barrow Regional Medical Center in Winder, Georgia.