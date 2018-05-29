Bibb County School Board fires teacher accused of theft

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County School Board has decided to terminate Robert Shepherd’s contract. The decision is effective immediately.

He’s the teacher facing 50 charges of financial card fraud.

The school board cited “(1) immorality and (2) any other good and sufficient cause to the recommendation of termination”.

Nearly 500 people had signed an online petition urging Bibb County School leaders to not terminate Shepherd.

According to his arrest warrant, Robert Shepherd spent more than $6,900 on restaurants, hotels, airline tickets, and vehicle rentals. The money belonged to the Bibb County Association of Educators and was spent while he was president of the organization.

The investigation was prompted by someone who wanted to remain anonymous giving a tip to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in May 2017. The anonymous person indicated that he/she is a member of the Bibb County Association of Educators. According to an incident report, that person said $66,238 had been stolen and said Shepherd and the organization’s treasury/secretary were possibly responsible.

Shepherd was placed on paid administrative leave on February 26th. At that time, the school district indicated he was accused of fraud and forgery.