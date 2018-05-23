SPHL to ECHL: Kevin Kerr takes job with Greenville Swamp Rabbits

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Macon Mayhem coach Kevin Kerr is now in charge of the East Coast Hockey League’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Swamp Rabbits made the announcement on their Twitter page Wednesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

“I am very excited and proud to hire Kevin Kerr as our new Head Coach of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits,” said team President & CEO Steve Donner. “It was my goal to bring a coach to the team that has won championships both as a player and as a coach. I am determined to build a winning culture in Greenville with hard working, physical teams.

“Kevin worked hard for everything he has achieved as a player and as a coach,” Donner continued, “and he brings the same work ethic and desire to win with him to Greenville. His teams are competitive and fun to watch, and very hard to play against.”

The Mayhem revealed Tuesday Kerr was stepping down after three seasons in Macon. The team will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame to introduce its next head coach.

41NBC will be at the news conference. We will stream it LIVE on our Facebook page.