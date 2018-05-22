Macon Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr steps down to accept new coaching job

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem make a big announcement. The first and only person to ever lead the team as Head Coach is stepping down.

Kevin Kerr, the Head Coach, Director of Hockey Operations and General Manager is leaving the organization to accept another coaching job. The Mayhem will have a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce their next head coach.

“As I embark on this new opportunity, I want to thank the league, team owners Bob and Diane Kerzner, Mayhem staff, team, boosters, and the Mayhem’s incredible fans.” Kerr said. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for a great three years. You made Macon a hockey town.”