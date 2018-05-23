Attorney: Companies accused of incomplete work won’t pay Industrial Authority

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The three contractors the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA) is demanding almost $2 million from are refusing to pay, saying MBCIA’s reimbursement demands are ‘baseless’ and ‘politically motivated’, the companies’ attorney wrote in a letter to MBCIA.

Attorney Chip Collins, who represents Armstead Management, New Age Concept and Consulting, and WM Construction says MBCIA’s reimbursement demands of $1,878,899 are baseless and politically motivated attacks against the MBCIA’s former chairman, Cliffard Whitby. Whitby was indicted on federal fraud charges in August and resigned from the MBCIA shortly after.

The MBCIA demanded the companies pay them the near $2 million for demolition work the authority says was never completed at Allied Industrial Park from 2015 to 2017. The three companies allege they did the work Whitby assigned them and paid them to do, and says it was Whitby, who regularly inspected the work, and was satisfied with it.

Collins writes the Industrial Authority only began seeking reimbursement after a rival contractor, Warren Associates, submitted an unfavorable review of the companies’ work. Collins says the poor reviews were based off undetailed invoices, which the companies say were undetailed because Whitby was physically inspecting the work sites and knew of the work being done.

In response to Collins’ letter, the MBCIA writes:

“On May 21st, the Authority received and has since reviewed the letter from the three contractors denying all responsibility or intention to repay the amounts demanded to be repaid by the Authority. The contractors’ response offers little in the way of substantive reason or explanation as to the overbillings. Instead of taking the opportunity in their letter to provide factual justifications for the invoices they themselves generated, the contractors merely attempt to lay blame on the Authority for failing to discover the billing inaccuracies sooner and now rightfully demanding return of overpayments after the discovery was documented. The Authority will continue to evaluate its options for recourse to recover any

monies it paid under invoices submitted by the contractors for work not completed.“

You can read the full response letter from Collins to the MBCIA attorney, Kevin Brown, by clicking here.

