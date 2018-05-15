HBO pilot to be shot in Macon at the end of the month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A television show is set to film its pilot in Downtown Macon next month.

The Macon Film Commission made the announcement in a pre-commission meeting Tuesday afternoon. The show, ‘Brooklyn’ is a police drama that’s set to appear on HBO.

Filming is expected to begin May 29th on Second Street, then move over to the Douglass Theatre and 5th Street. Crews will be shooting the pilot in Macon until June 7th.

A member on the film commission told commissioners that Macon’s architecture is what attracts filming crews.

If you’re interested in being an extra on the show, click here to learn about what the show is looking for.