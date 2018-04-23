University System of Georgia dispels rumor of board member involved in FVSU case

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The University System of Georgia is putting rumors to rest in the sexual misconduct investigation happening at Fort Valley State University after a news outlet in Atlanta reported that a member of the board of regents was somehow involved in the initial investigation.

Because of the mix up, the agent who was in charge of the investigation, JT Ricketson, has been removed from the case.

“Statements attributed to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent about the investigation published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are distressing at best and false in detail. We have asked that this agent be removed from any further involvement in the case,” USG said in a statement.

USG released the statement on Thursday dispelling information that the AJC in Atlanta attributed to Ricketson. It reads in part:

“Contrary to reports published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, no member of the Board of Regents was on campus and involved in the initial reports of alleged wrongdoing, nor did any member of the Board of Regents contact the state Attorney General’s office regarding these allegations.”

The statement claims that on April 5th, administrators with the school received two separate reports about the misconduct. One of the reports was an anonymous tip to a campus complaint hotline while the other was from an employee to the campus’s Title IX coordinator.

“The USG in conjunction with FVSU began an immediate investigation in accordance with its policies,” the statement read.

USG disclosed that the initial investigation included interviews with students and staff on April 9th. The University System of Georgia wrote that on that same day, they contacted the Attorney General’s office immediately because of the nature of the allegations that surfaced from those interviews.

“The university’s investigation is ongoing, as is the state’s. We need them both to be professional, thorough and timely. In the interim, we are extremely concerned about potential misinformation that has been published about the allegations,” the statement added.

They ended the statement saying they regret deeply having to take the path that they did but that a credible, quality investigation is their biggest priority.