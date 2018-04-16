Altercation at Cheddar’s goes viral between woman and two soldiers, leads to arrest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT)- A video of what appears to be a woman lunging and swinging at two soldiers in a local restaurant has gone viral.

The video is continuing to receive shares and views across all social platforms.

Just reading captions and comment, it’s upset many people seeing someone attack two soldiers in uniform.

You can see 72-year-old Judy Tucker lunging and trying to grab Treasure Sharpe’s phone to stop her from recording. It happened Saturday night just before 8:30 at Cheddar’s on Riverside Drive in Macon. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office incident report, it all started over a parking space.

Treasure and Stephanie Mitchell, both soldiers, told deputies Tucker’s son came up to them, and told them they need to learn to park, started name calling and using homosexual slurs. When Mitchell tried to calm Tucker’s son down, that’s when Sharpe pulled her phone out to start recording. The incident reports states the argument continued into the restaurant, and Tucker lunged at Sharpe while trying to grab the phone.

then, Tucker slapped Sharpe in the face, according to the report.

In the video you can hear Sharpe tell Tucker, she is pregnant. Tucker told deputies she slapped one of the soldiers, but only after her hand was hurt as she tried to grab the phone recording her.

“We were appalled by the behavior of the individuals who confronted the two female service members. Such behavior flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant,” Cheddar’s Communications Manager Hunter Robinson said.

Tucker has been arrested for battery. Deputies say, in the videos, it appears Mitchell and Sharpe didn’t do anything wrong. The investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be pending.

Bibb County deputies were unable to get the Cheddar’s security footage due to technical issues.