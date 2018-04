Some early bloomed peaches were damaged from freezing temperatures.

MUSELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Earlier this year, colder temperatures had some Middle Georgia farmers worried about the future of their crops.

- Advertisement -

Freezing temperatures in March damaged some peaches that were starting to bloom.

41NBC’S Tanya Modersitzki is meeting with a peach farmer to see just how much damage was done and what this means for buyers.