Man carjacked at gunpoint in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man had his car stolen at gunpoint outside of his home in south Macon on Sunday.

Reports say that just before 5:30 p.m., 58-year-old Gregory Salter pulled into the driveway of his home on Mathis St., when two men approached his car.

One of the men had a knife, the other had a pink handgun. The men pulled Salter from his vehicle, got his keys and stole his car.

The suspect with the knife was described as short, and had a mask covering his face. Salter wasn’t able to give a description of the second suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the stolen vehicle. It is a gold 2001 Honda Accord with the license plate DP5-RT2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.