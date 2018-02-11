Deputies believe fatal traffic accident stemmed from domestic dispute

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities now believe a fatal traffic accident on Williamson Road and Bloomfield Drive on Saturday night stemmed from a domestic dispute.

A Chevy Caprice Classic station wagon driven by 28 year-old Edwin Jamaal Williams of Macon, was traveling west on Williamson Road when he ran a red light. Williams’s car hit a Ford Explorer, driven by 47 year-old Precell Carlton Brooks Jr. of Macon–killing him instantly.

After hearing witness statements, Bibb deputies found that Williams had been involved in a domestic dispute at the College Parks Apartments on Williamson Road right before the accident.

It was reported that Williams assaulted his girlfriend, 23 year-old Kristy Nicoshen Buckner, by choking her. Williams left the apartment, but not before Buckner got a pistol and went after him. He fled the apartment complex in his car.

She got in her Honda Accord and followed him–firing several shots at his car.

Williams–in an attempt to get away from Buckner–made a right onto Williamson Road. As he got to the intersection with Bloomfield Dr., Williams ran the traffic light and hit the Explorer.

Brooks’ truck overturned and he was ejected from the seat while Williams’ car struck the front of the Abundant Harvest Church. Both men were taken to Navicent Health, where Brooks was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. His next of kin was notified. Williams is listed in stable condition at this time.

Buckner returned to her apartment where deputies found her and took her to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations to be interviewed.

Kristy Buckner is being charged with murder for the death of Precell Brooks Jr. and aggravated assault for shooting at Williams. She was taken to the Bibb County Jail. Williams is being charged with aggravated assault for choking Buckner.