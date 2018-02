MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol Troopers say a women is dead after a single car crash in Perry. The accident happened this morning on Perry Parkway, just south of Yorktown Drive. Officials got the call around 5 a-m. They say a 27 year old female drove off the road and hit a tree. The driver was killed during the accident, no other injuries have been reported. The name of the driver has not been released.