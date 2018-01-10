Body found at home on Houston Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a blighted home on Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Bibb County Deputy Chief Coroner Lonnie Miley says deputies found the body 51-year-old Jeffery Mckuhen just after 4 p.m. Miley says Mckuhen could be homeless and the man’s friend made the 911 call after he found the body. The friend had been looking for Mckuhen for a couple of days.

A portion of Houston Avenue close to Broadway is closed as the investigation continues.

