Body found at home on Houston Avenue

Houston Avenue Body Found

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a blighted home on Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Bibb County Deputy Chief Coroner Lonnie Miley says deputies found the body 51-year-old Jeffery Mckuhen just after 4 p.m. Miley says Mckuhen could be homeless and the man’s friend made the 911 call after he found the body. The friend had been looking for Mckuhen for a couple of days.

A portion of Houston Avenue close to Broadway is closed as the investigation continues.

41NBC's Joi Dukes is at the scene and is working to get more information.

