Armed robbery at Murphy USA gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County sheriff’s office is investigating an armed robbery at the Murphy USA gas station on Harrison Road. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday night. It was reported that the suspect approached the clerk with a silver handgun and demanded money.

After the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash, he left the store in a silver vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as being six feet tall, skinny in build, with dark complexion and wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.