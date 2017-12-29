Peach County seeking donations for championship rings

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Football Touchdown Club is asking the community to help pay for championship rings.

A website, peachcountyrings.com, went live Friday, featuring a controversial fourth quarter play from the GHSA AAA Championship Game in which Noah Whittington appeared to catch a pass and score a touchdown to give the Trojans the lead with less than four minutes to go.

Instead, the pass was ruled incomplete. Calhoun won 10-6.

“We all know what happened on December 8 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia,” principal Dr. Ken Hartley says in a video on the site. “A championship was won by our Trojans. We’re asking you for donations to our Trojans so we can award these kids, these coaches with championship rings.”

The GHSA Board of Trustees heard an appeal from the school last week but has yet to respond. Speaking with reporters after the meeting, executive director Dr. Robin Hines stood by the organization’s recently added by-law that states calls on the field are non-reversible.