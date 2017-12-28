WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 90-year-old woman died after a car accident in Warner Robins.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, Lottie Floyd died at The Medical Center Navicent Health Wednesday from injuries caused by the accident.

The release said 86-year-old Frank Henley was driving southbound on Tharpe Road in a 2008 Chevy Colorado when he pulled out in front of a 1997 Ford Econoline van. 50-year-old Elvis Bryant was driving the van westbound on Russell Parkway when the two cars crashed.

The release said there were four passengers in the van who received minor injuries.

Floyd was the passenger in the Chevy Colorado.

At this time, no charges have been filed. Police are investigating the accident.