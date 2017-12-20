Third burglary of resident’s home leads to 29th homicide in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The countdown to Christmas turned into a holiday horror story. A Macon teen died on Wednesday after a burglary attempt turned shooting at a home on Green Oak Terrace.

The owner of the home that was broken into says this is the third time since November that she and her family have been burglarized.

She says she doesn’t know what they wanted, but they wouldn’t have gotten much–or at least that’s what she wanted them to think.

With Christmas just a few days away Macon resident Tamika Dumond says she didn’t put up any decorations this year–out of fear.

“I didn’t put up any Christmas lights or a Christmas tree or anything like that because I didn’t want to cause anymore attraction to the house or anyone thinking that we had anything–everything was already taken,” she said.

The fear of attracting the wrong kind of attention became a reality Wednesday morning when her home on Green Oak Terrace was burglarized–again.

“I was at work and I got a call from my son saying that we had been broken into for the third time in two months,” she said.

That burglary turned deadly when gun shots were fired. “When deputies arrive they did find one person shot. It was a 17 year-old male,” said BCSO’s Captain Randy Gonzalez.

“It was scary because I couldn’t lay eyes on my son at the time,” Dumond told 41NBC.

The teen shot–now identified as Paul Brown III–was taken to the trauma center at Navicent Health and later died there.

Deputies are still piecing together who fired the fatal gunshot that killed Brown.

“Right now, our investigators are actively working the scene and talking to anyone that may have heard or seen anything,” Gonzalez added.

“My back door is completely smashed in. My patio door is completely shattered,” said Dumond.

Gonzalez says burglaries can occur year round, and the holidays are no exception.

“As far as your home, practice safety, keep the blinds closed where things are not in view–especially this time of year. Holiday season people have the trees up and they may have presents out or things like that,” he said.

Dumond says she too wants to send a message of caution out to other home owners.

“If you see anything or anyone suspicious just make sure that you keep an eye out because I would hate for this to happen to anyone else.

Brown’s death is now the 29th homicide this year in Macon-Bibb County. If you have any information on this incident, you can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Another shooting just two days ago led deputies to arresting multiple suspects all thanks to a tip from Crimestoppers.