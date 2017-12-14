170,000 demand Crawford Co. investigator be fired after man beheads dog

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A petition demanding a Crawford County investigator be fired for allegedly forcing a man to cut off his own dog’s head has garnered 171,000 signatures.

The Care2 petition demands Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker fire Investigator James Hollis. Hollis was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into whether he forced a man to cut off his dog’s head after a deputy shot it dead.

The incident happened Dec. 1, when a deputy responded to a call of a woman being bitten by a dog. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy shot the dog when it charged and lunged at the deputy in an aggressive manner. The dog’s owner, Joe Goodwin, claims Investigator Hollis arrived on scene and forced him to behead his dog for rabies testing. Goodwin says he complied because Hollis threatened him with jail time.

According to a news release from Reza Sedghi Law Firm (Macon), Goodwin will pursue legal action. The news release states: “The attorneys will pursue any and all legal remedies to hold accountable the egregious conduct of the investigator, who under threat of incarceration, forced this barbaric and unconscionable act.”

Hollis was placed on leave a few days after the incident. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing.