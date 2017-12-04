Crawford Co. man says he was forced to behead dog after cop shot it dead

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man says he was forced to behead his dog after a deputy shot it dead.

Facebook videos from Joe Nathan Goodwin, the dog’s owner, show the confrontational aftermath of the pitbull mix being shot around 4 p.m. Friday. The dog was shot and killed after it allegedly bit a woman and lunged at a Crawford County deputy.

“We asking you to remove the dog head,” Crawford County Investigator James Hollis says to Goodwin. “And you’re refusing right?”

“I ain’t got a knife to cut it off,” Goodwin says.

At one point, Hollis threatens to arrest Goodwin. When Goodwin questions the process of beheading his dog, a deputy can be heard saying: “We don’t know this process either, I don’t never have to do this, I don’t cut dogs head off.”

Another video taken just before 6 p.m. shows Goodwin kneeling down next to the dead dog, appearing to begin cutting its head off. He then puts the head into a plastic bag.

According to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the ordeal started when a deputy drove to a home on Wellington Drive after the dog allegedly bit a woman in the leg. When the deputy arrived on scene, the dog charged at him. The press release says the deputy yelled at the dog to get it to retreat back to Goodwin’s property, which the dog did. When the deputy arrived at Goodwin’s house after talking to the female victim, the dog allegedly charged and lunged at the deputy so he shot it.

According to Goodwin’s Facebook page, that’s when Investigator Hollis arrived on scene and asked Goodwin to remove the dog’s head so that it could be taken to the Crawford County Health Department for a state required rabies test.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is under investigation and more information will be made available.