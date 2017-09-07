Irma headed for Middle Georgia, EMA urges residents to prep safety kits

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hurricane Irma has taken a turn toward Middle Georgia. The National Hurricane Service reports that as Irma inches inland, the storm’s course is becoming more clear–and she’s coming closer than they originally thought.

“We’re expecting some tropical four storm winds which could be sustained winds anywhere from 40-60 miles per hour and with those type of winds we can expect some down trees, down power lines and damage to some of our structures,” said EMA Director Spencer Hawkins.

But even though we aren’t in Irma’s direct path or near the coast, Middle Georgia residents still need to be storm ready.

“We may not get the severe damage, but there is a high likelihood that we will be without power, that we will need to utilize some of these supplies. If the grocery stores aren’t open or the restaurants aren’t open, you may need that non-perishable food. If the powers out, you’re gonna need that flashlight,” Hawkins continued.

He says the start to being storm ready is having a safety kit.

“A weather radio to give you information, a flash light, bottled water, canned foods, nonperishable foods, things like that.”

Those are just a few of the items on the list–and many of them can be found around the house, if you can’t make it to the store.

“You don’t necessarily need to buy bottled water, if you have old water containers or milk jugs you can fill that up from the tap…extra clothes everybody’s got extra clothes, everybody’s got books or playing cards around the house,” Hawkins said.

Having your safety kit together is what matters most and making sure you include things to keep yourself busy is a close second.

“After a disaster there’s a lot of downtime…the shopping malls aren’t open and movie theaters aren’t open, so there’s not a lot to do. You need to keep yourself occupied so you don’t get frustrated and upset,” he added.

So, whether that’s your favorite magazine, a deck or cards or coloring books for the kids, having all the necessities and even a few luxuries in your storm safety kit is a must.

If you aren’t sure what should be in your storm safety kit, you can go to this website to find a complete list of the items you may need. Once you get to the site, you’ll click on ‘build a kit’, and it’ll allow you to download an emergency supplies list.