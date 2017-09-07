Hurricane Irma: Middle Georgia closings/cancellations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-

CLOSED Monday, September 11th

– Baldwin County Schools

– Bibb County Schools

– Bleckley County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Dodge County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Dooly County Schools

– Dublin City Schools

– Fort Valley State University

– Georgia College and State University (Closed Saturday thru Tuesday)

– Georgia Military College, Milledgeville (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Houston County Schools

– Johnson County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Jones County Schools

– Laurens County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Macon County Schools

– Middle Georgia State University

– Pulaski County Schools

– Taylor County Schools

– Telfair County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Treutlen County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Twiggs County Schools

– Washington County Schools

– Wheeler County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Wilcox County Schools

– Wilkinson County Schools

This list will be updated as we receive more information on local cancellations.