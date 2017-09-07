Hurricane Irma: Middle Georgia closings/cancellations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-

CLOSED Monday, September 11th

– Baldwin County Schools

– Bibb County Schools

– Bleckley County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Dodge County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Dooly County Schools

– Dublin City Schools

– Fort Valley State University

– Georgia College and State University (Closed Saturday thru Tuesday)

– Georgia Military College, Milledgeville  (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Houston County Schools

– Johnson County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Jones County Schools

– Laurens County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Macon County Schools

– Middle Georgia State University

– Pulaski County Schools

– Taylor County Schools

– Telfair County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Treutlen County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Twiggs County Schools

– Washington County Schools

– Wheeler County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

– Wilcox County Schools

– Wilkinson County Schools

This list will be updated as we receive more information on local cancellations.

  • Katelyn Moore

    Due to predicted weather conditions from Hurricane Irma, East Georgia State College is cancelling all classes and college events on its Swainsboro, Statesboro and Augusta campuses on Friday, Sept. 8, Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12. All EGSC personnel are to report on Friday unless it is unsafe for them to travel to their office locations. EGSC-Statesboro will close at noon, and the other two campuses will close at 5 p.m.

    EGSC student housing will remain open, but students are encouraged to go home if it is safe for them to do so.

    A follow up announcement will be sent no later than noon next Tuesday regarding any additional closings.

