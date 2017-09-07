Hurricane Irma: Middle Georgia closings/cancellations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-
CLOSED Monday, September 11th
– Baldwin County Schools
– Bibb County Schools
– Bleckley County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
– Dodge County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
– Dooly County Schools
– Dublin City Schools
– Fort Valley State University
– Georgia College and State University (Closed Saturday thru Tuesday)
– Georgia Military College, Milledgeville (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
– Houston County Schools
– Johnson County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
– Jones County Schools
– Laurens County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
– Macon County Schools
– Middle Georgia State University
– Pulaski County Schools
– Taylor County Schools
– Telfair County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
– Treutlen County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
– Twiggs County Schools
– Washington County Schools
– Wheeler County Schools (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
– Wilcox County Schools
– Wilkinson County Schools
This list will be updated as we receive more information on local cancellations.