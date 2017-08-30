GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two students ended up in the emergency room in the past 24 hours after ingesting a substance police believe may be Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) or Acid.

Tim Thompson is a grandparent who feels worried after hearing about the two students.

“I was a little concerned because it seems like it targeted the young children with the small stickers,” Thompson said.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office made a post on their Facebook page on August 29th determining the unknown substance, was Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) or Acid.

“I’m thankful that they’ve caught this at an early stage,” Thomspson said.

The sheriff’s office made another post Wednesday saying five people are in jail in relation to the case. Two of those people are teenagers.

Aaron Devin Kimbrough, 21, Laura Nicole Sellers, 21, Dylan Michael Thomas, 17, Aaron Michael Gaultney, 23, and a 15 year old were all arrested. Each were charged with multiple crimes.

Kyle James, Addiction Counselor at the Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health, said it’s important for parents to talk to their children about drugs.

“You know I think just this story alone is worth me talking to my child and saying this came through the schools, this is what happened, James said. “This is what’s going on now. I think honesty is absolutely the best policy with our children.”

James said if the unknown substance is LSD, it typically comes in a liquid or paper form, and that’s what investigators say went through Jones County Schools..

The liquid is usually put on top of paper and then consumed. Side effects come quickly.

“The very first thing you’re going to see is complete out of character, hallucinating to the point where you see birds,” James said. “We don’t see a lot of medical physical, but its usually all psychological with LSD.”

She said parents should talk to their children about situations like this to keep their children safe.

“The best we can do is sculpt our children, elect the foundation for them, and hope they make good choices. But you know along the road, the only way for us to do that is to guide them in the most honest way possible,” James said.

And Thompson agrees.

“Discourage them from taking anything from a stranger.”

41NBC reached out to the school board about the situation and the superintendent sent this message:

To: Jones County

From: Chuck Gibson, Superintendent

Date: 08/30/17

Subj: Student Safety Concern

In light of events that transpired over the past twenty four hours, I would like to make you aware of an extremely dangerous safety issue that has effected several of our Jones County students. The students reported to have ingested a small (postage stamp size) paper believed to be Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD or Acid). This action has resulted in some cases, serious side effects that required medical attention. The Jones County School System is working closely with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter.

Please be vigilant, and address any concerns as they may arise. Student safety is of paramount importance, and any information relative to this case should be forwarded to the JCSO.

Sincerely,

Chuck Gibson

Superintendent

Investigators will not know for sure what the substance is until testing is complete. The substance was sent to the GBI crime lab.

Police urge any parent or child that has information on this substance to call the office at 478-986-3489.

Below is what the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said on August 29th:

Attention Parents of Jones County School Students

Within the past 24 hours two Jones County Students have ended up at local emergency rooms due to ingesting some type of unknown substance. Both students reported to deputies that they ingested a piece of paper which made the students act out of character and exhibit medical problems. Deputies and Investigators have worked closely with the Jones County School System. As a result of the cooperative effort, two other students are in custody relating to the substance. We’re asking all parents to talk to their children and inquire if they have seen or taken any substance from anyone. The photos attached are what this particular “batch” of substance is being sold on. Currently we believe the substance to be Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD or Acid) but are unsure until further testing can be done. We stress to you, SPEAK TO YOUR CHILDREN ABOUT THIS. If you or your children have any knowledge of this incident or the substance pictured please call our office at 478-986-3489. The safety of our schools and children are paramount and we will not cease until all the persons who are responsible are apprehended.​ …. Sheriff Reece