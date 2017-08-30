Five arrested in hallucinogen outbreak at Jones Co. schools

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people Wednesday in connection to a synthetic hallucinogen that sent two Jones County students to the hospital.

On August 28 and 29, two students went to the hospital after acting strange and admitting they ingested an unknown substance. Investigators determined that substance to be LSD or acid. One of the students who was sent to the hospital attends Jones County Achievement Academy.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 2600 “hits” of the synthetic hallucinogen were recovered. These are the suspects charged in relation to this case:

Aaron Devin Kimbrough, 21

Possession of Schedule I substance with intent to distribute

Distribution of Schedule I substance (2 counts)

Laura Nicole Sellers, 21

Possession of Schedule I substance with intent to distribute

Distribution of Schedule I substance (2 counts)

Dylan Michael Thomas, 17

Possession of Schedule I substance with intent to distribute

Distribution of Schedule I substance

Distribution of Schedule I substance near a school zone

Aaron Michael Gaultney, 23

Possession of Schedule I substance with intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule I (ecstacy/MDMA) with intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule III (suboxone) with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

A 15-year-old juvenile was also arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule I and Possession of a Schedule I substance near a school zone.