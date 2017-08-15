Macon church aims to help neighbors with a ‘Little Free Pantry’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon church is trying to Macon a difference in the community, with help from a box. It’s called a Little Free Pantry, and it’s meant to help those in need. Saint Andrew Christian Church in Macon built it back in May.

“It’s exciting to see that we’re touching some lives,” said church Board Chair, Amy Kinn. “We hope that we’re helping a large community.”

The small box stands tall in front of the Saint Andrew Christian Church. It may not be very big, but the meaning of it is.

“We know there’s people out there who have some issues with food and so we really just want to help out,” said Kinn.

Kinn, wanted to help people in need, but there weren’t enough resources to do a lot, so she thought smaller.

“We are a small church,” said Kinn. “We like to say we are a little church with a big heart.”

She found this idea on Facebook of a Little Free Pantry. It’s similar to the little free libraries that have been popping up around Macon.

“We know that we’re a long way from where the food pantries are and so we felt like this was a good section of town that really needed this,” said Kinn.

The pantry is filled with non-perishable foods, toiletries, books and even toys. Members of the church and of the community restock the pantry regularly. It’s open for anyone in to put items in as well as take some.

“Somebody came through and was walking on crutches. She stopped and stood here for long time and took some things and left,” said Kinn. “She had written a note that said I’ll repay you when I can.”

Kinn says it fills her heart to know something so small can make a big difference.

“I think you help one person, that’s a big deal to that one person,” said Kinn.

There are dozens of other Little Free Pantries around the country, but Kinn says this is the only one in Middle Georgia that she knows of and she doesn’t want it to be. Kinn is hoping other churches and communities around town are open to hosting one. She says her church is willing to help build it, as well.