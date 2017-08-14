Family remembers eight-month-old as “joyful, always smiling”

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The family of eight-month-old Sanchez Dyron Ussery Jr. remembers him as full of laughter and smiles.

Joiyea Dumas, the boy’s aunt, fought back tears as she talked about her nephew, who the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says died at the hands of his parents last week.

“He was a joyful baby, and every time you picked him up he’d jump in your lap,” Dumas said. “I can’t believe he’s gone; he’s gone too soon, to be eight-months-old he hasn’t even gotten to start life yet.”

Dumas is left to mourn Ussery Jr.’s passing with nothing but fond memories. She didn’t want to discuss the investigation into her nephew’s death but says she’s praying and just trying to think about the good times.

“It’s hard for me right now because I never knew one of my nephews would go out like that,” Dumas said. “We’re trying to stay strong for the family and the baby because he wouldn’t want us to cry, so we’re just trying to take all of it in. We can’t believe he’s really gone.”