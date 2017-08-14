Monroe County parents charged with murder in baby’s death

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County couple is facing murder charges after the death of their 8-month-old child.

Monroe County deputies arrested 25-year-old Sanchez Dyron Ussery, Sr. and 23-year-old Latorrica Allen on Friday. They are charged in the death of Sanchez Dyron Ussery Jr., who died Thursday morning at the Monroe County Hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies were called to the hospital, the boy’s body had bruising on its chest and stomach.

Ussery, Sr. and Allen were arrested Friday and charged with Felony Murder and Cruelty to Children