Governor Nathan Deal speaks to Mercer Law students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Incoming students attending Mercer Law got some words of encouragement from a familiar face friday morning.

Governor Nathan Deal stopped by the campus and spoke to students about his experience in the law field, his accomplishments and challenges students may come across.

Deal also allowed students to ask questions. His message for student was to let them know t’s not easy but it is worth it in the end. Some students say they feel more comfortable and are ready for their brighter future ahead.

“The more encouraging words that this year is going to be tough but we’re going to have so many opportunities amd everything you do from here on out, is going to be a lasting impact on your career, and possibly in other peoples’ lives,” says Law student Katharine Grier.

Governor Nathan Deal graduated from Mercer’s College of Liberal Arts school in 1964 and law school in 1966.