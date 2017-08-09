Canada-based company set to bring 200 jobs to Macon

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Canadian company is calling Macon home. Irving Consumer Products, a privately owned company, announced Wednesday morning it is expanding its company to Macon-Bibb.

Irving is a leading manufacturer of household paper products, diapers and training pants, in North America.

According to Co-CEO, Robert Irving, the Macon plant is set to open at the Sofkee Industrial Park, near Kumho Tire, in 2019. It’s expected to bring 200 jobs.

Irving says the company looked at 60 other locations throughout North America, but decided to bring business to Macon because of the people.

The Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority worked for months to bring the $400 million investment.

We’ll have more information tonight at 5:30 and 6 PM on 41NBC.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 months ago
1 Comments for this article
Macon-Bibb receives $1.5 million to stretch Second Street corridor Vision Block
Read More»
2 months ago
1 Comments for this article
Macon-Bibb Commission approves paid parental leave for employees
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Resident pushes for Macon sidewalks to be accessible for everyone
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»