Downtown Macon street getting permanent bike lanes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Almost a year after a pop-up bike lane experiment in Macon, Walnut Street will get three miles of permanent bike lanes.

“I’m really excited that any piece of the temporary infrastructure will be permanent,” Josh Rogers, NewTown Macon President said. “I think Walnut is the perfect first piece because its a multi neighborhood connector.”

Last year the pop-up bike lane network reveled something.

“When they put up the lanes we were seeing more than 200 people a day biking,” Bike Walk Macon Executive Director Rachel Hollar.

 

The three miles of lanes coming to Walnut Street, costing an anonymous donor between $70,000 and $100,000.

“There are very wide streets in Macon and so a lot of this is just a simple repaving on the street for people to have a safe place to walk and bike,” Hollar said.

A project with the support of NewTown Macon, and with the brains of Macon-Bibb Engineering.

“Nigel Floyd designed on his own which is so generous and cool and really high quality.”

For more information about last year’s pop-up bike network, visit http://www.newtownmacon.com/macon-connects/

