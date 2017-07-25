New Year’s Eve ball drop is coming back

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cherry Blossom Festival New Year’s Eve ball drop is making a comeback!

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners approved $10,000 funding for the celebration on Tuesday.

Don Bailey, Chair of the Festival, said this is a great way to help people to “think pink” at the beginning of the year.

“There’s really nothing happening in Middle Georgia between Christmas and the Cherry Blossom Festival,” he said. “This gives us another way to celebrate and enjoy the pink and what we do. It’s a great way to kick the season off.”

Bailey said you can expect a lot more fun this year, but can’t say full details yet.

The Cherry Blossom Festival started the celebration six years ago.