2 Teens arrested for entering auto at Hunter’s Run Apartments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released information Thursday morning concerning 2 teens that were arrested for entering cars around 2:04 a.m. on September 9, 2021.

The release says that a call for suspicious people entering cars at the Hunter’s Run Apartments off Thomaston Road brought Bibb Deputies to the scene, where they found a 17 year-old and a 16 year-old juvenile, the Deputies apprehended them after a short chase on foot. The 17 year-old was identified as Pierre Lowe of Macon, who had a handgun in his possession during the incident.

Lowe was taken to the the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, possession of a firearm during the attempt to commit a felony, and willful obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers. He has a bond of $8,300.

According to the release, the 16 year-old juvenile has been turned over to the juvenile court and is being charged with entering auto and willful obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.

This incident is still being investigated, anyone who has more information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.