2 Macon-Bibb pools set to open this weekend

Two of the six recreation department pools will open on May 27th.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two of the six recreation department pools will open this weekend in Macon-Bibb County. The Macon-Bibb Recreation Department says the two pools will open on Saturday, May 27th, just in time for summer!

The pools at South Bibb Recreation Complex (7035 Houston Road) and Delores A. Brooks (3326 Ocmulgee E Blvd) will be open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. They will also be open Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The pool at Bloomfield-Gilead will not open this summer due to extensive damage needing repair and no set estimate when parts will arrive. Macon-Bibb County says transportation will be provided to and from the Bloomfield-Gilead building to another pool starting Monday, June 5 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Kids 17 years and under will be able to swim from 10:30 until 12:30 p.m. before heading back to Bloomfield-Gilead.

“We apologize for not opening all pools right away,” said Recreation Department Director Robert Walker. “We are currently working with a new company to hire more lifeguards and get the remaining pools open. As soon as they provide more lifeguards, we’ll open all pools that are operational. This is a process, and we appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Parents can go to Bloomfield-Gilead or call our Recreation Department at (478) 219-2001 to reserve a spot as there is a capacity of 40 kids.

Transportation will run every Monday and Friday throughout the summer.