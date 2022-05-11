2 lucky families become first-time homeowners thanks to Macon Area Habitat for Humanity

The social services organization held a dedication ceremony Wednesday for the families and their homes.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Everyone has a dream of one day becoming a homeowner.

Two lucky families in Macon got that opportunity on Wednesday morning thanks to the Macon Area Habitat for Humanity.

The social services organization held a dedication ceremony for the families and their homes.

Doris Garey, one of those lucky homeowners, has lived in Macon her entire life, and now she’ll get to raise her children in her own home.

“Once they get older and go off to college, they’ll always have somewhere to come and visit,” she said.

For 35 years, the organization has built homes for more than 100 families, but the homes dedicated on Wednesday were delayed in the building process.

“What I’m mostly looking forward to doing once I finally move in is just coming outside and sitting on the porch,” Garey said.

Macon Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Ivey Hall says the two homes constructed at the Lynmore Estates neighborhood are just one way of helping revitalize the area.

“Long term, the neighborhood will be stabilized, and we will have homeowners who are making sure that this family continues to be a great place for many other families to grow,” she said.

60 habitat homes have been built in the neighborhood, letting homeowners like Sharon Tolbert interact with others who are also first-time homeowners.

“It feels good to just sit on your own porch and be able to meet your neighbors and other people that is in the neighborhood that has a habitat home,” she said. “I spoke with them, and we congratulated each other.”

Tolbert says the best thing about her new home is having a roof over her head.

If you’d like to apply for a Habitat home click here.