2 killed, one injured in fiery Twiggs County crash

The crash happened on Monday on State Route 19 near mile marker 22.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are dead and a third person is in the hospital after a crash in Twiggs County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened on Monday on State Route 19 near mile marker 22.

Troopers say a vehicle was taking a curve when it went off the road and overturned. The vehicle then caught fire, killing two occupants at the scene.

A third person was able to escape. That person was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.