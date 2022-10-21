2 in Jones County arrested for early October shooting

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people in Jones County were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened on October 4th in Haddock.

Daenisha Grubbs and Rayshad Lay are being charged in connection to the shooting of Trentarious Greene. After the shooting, Greene was taken to Atrium Health Navicent for his injuries.

Both Lay and Grubbs were arrested in LaGrange by the Fugitive Task Force. Grubbs is charged with Party to the crime of aggravated assault, and Lay is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.