2 hospitalized after Monday shooting in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are hospitalized after being shot Monday night in Warner Robins.

That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which said the shooting happened just after 6 o’clock in the 1300 block of Hartley Avenue.

Police say a 23-year-old male victim drove himself to Houston Medical Center in a silver Honda. He had gunshot wounds to the upper chest and right leg.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, drove away in a blue Toyota Camry before being involved in a collision on Jones Place near South Pleasant Hill Road. He had been shot in the left temple and abdomen, according to the release, and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

“Both subjects were conscious, alert and breathing unaided,” the release stated.

Call Det. J. Dokes at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.