2 arrested in Gray for sexual exploitation, distribution of child sexual abuse material

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced two Gray men were arrested on charges of sexual exploitation and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to a GBI news release, 29-year-old Jonathan Dylan Wright was arrested and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children, three counts of possession of CSAM and three counts of distribution of CSAM. 32-year-old Matthew Jared Mixter was arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of CSAM.

The men were arrested on Thursday, April 20, after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit executed two residential search warrants regarding separate child exploitation investigations. The GBI says digital forensic investigators examined numerous electronic devices during the searches, which led to the arrests.

The GBI CEACC Unit initiated the investigations after receiving cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child sexual abuse material.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office aided in the search warrants and arrests. Both Wright and Mixter were taken to the Jones County jail.

If you have information about other cases of child exploitation, contact the CEACC Unit at (404) 270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.