2 die in Friday night shooting in Macon

Two people were shot to death in Macon Friday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are dead after being shot Friday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just before 11 p.m.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a gunshot wound victim at Piedmont Macon. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones pronounced that person, 21-year-old Aquanis Keshawn Howard, dead at the hospital.

A second victim, 26-year-old Jeremy Beebee, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a crashed vehicle on Grier Street. Beebee was pronounced dead on scene by Deputy Corone Ronnie Miley.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

