2 Buses get in accident on Highway 127 by Old Perry Road

UPDATE: A statement from the Houston County School district has given more details concerning the incident. This is what the statement said:

“This morning, two Houston County school buses were involved in an accident with another vehicle at Hwy 127 and Old Perry Road. Emergency medical teams evaluated students at the scene and reported no major injuries. School administration and transportation personnel responded immediately. Some students were picked up by their parents and the remaining students were transported to school on an alternate bus. Safety is our number one priority and we are appreciative of the teams who responded today.”

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday morning on November 8, 2021, Captain Heath Dykes of the Perry Police told 41NBC that two buses had gotten into a wreck earlier in the morning.

According to Dykes, the first bus was stopped on Highway 127 by Old Perry Road to pick up a child before 8:00 a.m. with one car stopped behind it. While they were stopped, a second bus driving behind the stopped bus and car came and hit the car, which hit the first bus in front of it.

Dykes says that the driver of the vehicle that was between the buses has been taken to the hospital, complaining of injuries. It was also reported that a few children on the buses complained of minor injuries, and many parents came to pick up their children.